US Navy helicopter crashes in PH sea; 5 crew members rescued 

MANILA, Philippines — Five crewmen were rescued after a helicopter of the United States Navy went down in the Philippine sea on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement from U.S. 7th Fleet, the MH-60 Seahawk helicopter of the USS Blue Ridge, which carried five passengers, went down in the Philippine sea while undertaking routine operations at 5:15 p.m.

Of the five crewmen, three were first rescued as two others were initially reported missing following the incident.

“There were five souls aboard, three have been safely recovered and the search is ongoing for the other two,” read the statement.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japanese Coast Guard, USS America (LHA 6), USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and U.S. Air Force joined in the rescue of the two missing passengers.

Authorities said the five Seahawk personnel are now safe.

The rescued aircrew were transferred to a hospital in Okinawa, Japan for check up and to get medical attention.

INQUIRER.net has sought comment from Department of National Defense and Philippine Navy for further details but has yet to reply as of posting time.

