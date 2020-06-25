US remains ‘commìtted’ to ‘free navigation, flight’ over disputed seas

THE United States remains “committed” to ” maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific that protects the sovereignty of every nation, ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes without coercion, and promotes free, fair, and reciprocal trade, and preserves freedom of navigation and overflight”.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., commander of the US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), issued the statement amid reports that China planned to declare an air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the disputed South China Sea (West Philippine Sea).

“If the PRC (People’s Republic of China) were to claim an ADIZ in the South China Sea, it impacts all of the nations…and it actually goes against — as I said earlier, a free and open Indo-Pacific is to fly sail, and operate wherever international law allows,” Brown said during a telephonic briefing with reporters on Wednesday.

Brown said a “free and open Indo-Pacific is for all a safe, secure, prosperous and free region that benefits all nations, allowing all nations to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows”.

The South China Morning Post reported in late May that China had been making plans to establish ADIZ over South China Sea since 2010 and this would cover Pratas, Paracel and Spratly islands.

It quoted an anonymous source from the People’s Liberation Army, who mentioned that the plan will be announced at a proper time.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it was possible for Beijing to declare an ADIZ, citing that it will depend on the “threats” in the disputed waters.

The Spratly group of Islands, or referred to as the Kalayaan Island Group, is where the Philippines’ nine occupied territories are located namely the Pag-asa (Thitu) Island; Likas (West York) Island; Parola (Northeast) Cay; Lawak (Nanshan) Island; Kota (Loaita) Island; Patag (Flat) Island; Panata (Lankiam) Cay; Rizal (Commodore) Reef; and Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

“It’s important for us to pay attention to something like this,” Brown said. “This is probably–it really goes against the rules-based international order, and that’s concerning not only for PACAF and the United States, but I would say many of the nations in the region.”