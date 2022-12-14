US Soft-Psych Artist Drugdealer Announces 2023 Australian Headline Dates

US soft-psych artist Drugdealer is coming our way next year. The Los Angeles-based purveyor of alternative-indie jams has announced a handful of Australian headline dates for March of 2023, visiting audiences in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.
The shows coincide with his previously announced appearance at Brisbane’s Nine Lives Festival, alongside Angel Olsen, Felivand and Crumb.
WATCH: Drugdealer – ‘Pictures of You feat. Kate Bollinger’
[embedded content]
The musician will be touring in celebration of his third album, Hiding In Plain Sight, which, as it turns out, almost didn’t happen at all.
Drugdealer founder and primary songwriter Michael Collins was ready to throw in the towel on the record, after becoming irritated and diffident with his own singing voice in recent years.
Then, while attending Mexican Summer’s annual Marfa Myths Festival, a chance encounter with the visionary artist and composer Annette Peacock changed everything.
“I was so inspired by Annette,” Collins recalls. “I told her my plight, then I played her a song, and she told me I wasn’t singing high enough for my speaking voice. When I returned to L.A., I started coming up with new progressions, which I’d modulate up three half-steps. It forced me to find a new way to sing.”
Catch all the details of Drugdealer’s 2023 Australian tour below.
Drugdealer 2023 Australian Tour Dates
Tickets on on sale Friday, 16th December @ 10am AEDT via Handsome Tours
Saturday, 4th March 2023 – Nine Lives Festival, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD
Monday, 6th March 2023 – Factory Theatre, Eora/Sydney NSW
Wednesday, 8th March – Summertown Studio, Tandanya/Adelaide SA
Thursday, 9th March – Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne VIC
Saturday, 11th March – Milk Bar, Boorloo/Perth WA
Further Reading
Gordi Releases Augie March Cover, Announced As Bon Iver Tour Support
Bootleg Rascal Announce ‘Psychotica’ 10th Anniversary Tour