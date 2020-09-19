US TikTok, WeChat ban starts

NEW YORK: The United States on Friday (Saturday in Manila) ordered a ban on downloads of popular video app TikTok and effectively blocked the use of the Chinese super-app WeChat on national security grounds, escalating a fight with Beijing over technology.

Under the order, the Tencent-owned WeChat app would lose functionality in the US from Sunday. TikTok users will be banned from installing updates but could keep accessing the service through November 12.

That timeframe potentially allows for a tie-up between TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, and a US company to safeguard data for the wildly popular app to allay Washington’s security concerns.

US officials described Friday’s measures as essential to national security as President Donald Trump confronts Beijing amid a tough reelection campaign.

“The Chinese Communist Party has demonstrated the means and motives to use these apps to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and the economy of the US,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

Trump has claimed that Chinese tech could be used for spying. China’s Commerce Ministry on Saturday condemned what it called US “bullying” that violates international trade norms without providing any evidence of a security threat.

“If the US insists on going its own way, China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” it said, without specifying the potential measures.

TikTok denounced the order and said it would continue to fight the Trump administration’s crackdown in court, saying it impedes a tool “for entertainment, self-expression and connection.”

Critics said that while the security risks were unclear, the sweeping ban raises concerns about the government’s ability to regulate free expression.

“It’s a mistake to think of this as [only] a sanction on TikTok and WeChat. It’s a serious restriction on the First Amendment rights of US citizens and residents,” said Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

The moves would effectively disable US use of WeChat — a so-called super-app used for messaging, shopping, payments and other services — and TikTok from the online marketplaces operated by Apple and Google.

After Sunday, services on WeChat will be “degraded” because of restrictions on US digital services that support the app, said a senior Commerce Department official. The official said existing users may retain some capability, but that it “may not be particularly functional after Sunday.”

WeChat is widely used among Chinese expats to keep in touch with people back home. A court challenge to the ban by US-based WeChat users is pending. The US ban on WeChat does not affect its service in China where the app is much more widely used.

Existing TikTok users will be able to continue using the app until November 12 — when it would also face a full ban on its US operations if no deal is reached, according to officials.

TikTok’s brand of brief, quirky phone videos has become hugely popular, especially among young people, with 100 million users in the US alone. Its use has further soared during the coronavirus pandemic.