US to donate over P5-M aid for Taal evacuees

MANILA, Philippines—The United States will donate around P5.1 million ($100,000) for those affected by the Taal volcano eruption, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim announced on Wednesday.

The American diplomat made the announcement during his visit to an evacuation center in Batangas where he met with evacuees.

With the funding, the U.S. government will provide relief supplies including soaps, sleeping mats, and blankets, to nearly 7,600 people in the Nasugbu West Central School evacuation center in Batangas.

“I’m inspired by the strength and resilience of these families who faced such devastation and loss following the volcanic eruption,” Kim was quoted as saying in a U.S. Embassy release.

“As friends, partners, and allies to the Philippines, we will continue to support our Philippine government counterparts as they work to address the needs of those communities most affected by the eruption.”

Kim also joined the Philippines Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) in distributing supplies to evacuees in Calatagan.

Taal Volcano, which straddles the province of Batangas, suddenly came to life more than a week ago, spewing ash and steam up to 15 km into the sky, forcing the evacuation of residents of Volcano Island and several towns located on the shores of Taal Lake.

State volcanologists have placed the volcano under Alert level 4, which means that a violent eruption may happen within hours or days.

