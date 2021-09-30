US to ensure PH to acquire capabilities to ‘defend interests’

THE United States will ensure that the Philippines acquire the necessary capabilities to “defend its interests” as it reaffirmed its obligations under the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) between the two countries.

Ambassador Jennifer Galt, senior foreign policy ambassador of the US Indo-Pacific Command, stressed this on Thursday during the webinar hosted by the Stratbase ADR Institute on the 70 years of the 1951 Philippine-US MDT.

“President [Joe] Biden and [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd James] Austin [3rd] have been clear about how we view our MDT responsibilities,” Galt said in a video message.

“We believe and affirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, combat vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific including in the South China Sea will trigger US obligations under the MDT. And we fully intend to stand by these obligations,” she stressed.

Galt noted that the MDT provides the foundation for defense relationships and enables Washington and Manila “to partner and share military objectives along with newer agreements.”

“The US is committed to working alongside the Philippines to ensure you have the necessary capabilities to defend your interests and to ensure collectively that our alliance has the capability to address new threats and challenges in the security environment,” she said.

“This is one reason why we have deeply committed over the years to security cooperation and security assistance activities for our Philippine allies, working alongside you to ensure that we are supporting force modernization,” Galt added.



With the restoration of the US-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and a range of high level engagements that are ongoing, Galt said the US was “identifying concrete ways to move our alliance into the future.”

“The VFA is absolutely vital to the activities that we undertake together. We were very pleased with President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s decision to fully restore the VFA,” Galt pointed out.

The MDT, VFA, and the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement “collectively enabled deep and wide ranging defense cooperation between the two countries,” she added.

The forum was also attended by Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, US Embassy in Manila Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava, National Defense College of the Philippines Dean Dr. Jose Carandang 6th.

Professor Dindo Manhit, Stratbase president, gave the opening remarks while former Foreign Affairs secretary Albert del Rosario, Stratbase chairman delivered the closing statement.

Maritime and political analysts also joined the discussion namely Dr. James Kraska, Dr. Andreo Yeo, Dr. Renato de Castro, and Dr. Jay Batongbacal.