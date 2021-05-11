US vows continued support to PH in pandemic as Pfizer vaccines arrive

THE United States will continue to support the Philippines’ coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic response as 193,050 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 arrived in Manila on Monday evening.

US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires John Law stressed this in a statement, adding that both countries “fight the pandemic together”.

To date, the US government Covid-19 aid to the Philippines has amounted to nearly P1.3 billion ($27 million). The Philippines has now received over 2.6 million doses through the Covax facility.

Covax which refers to Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Initiative aims to provide low- and middle-income countries worldwide equitable access to the jabs.

In total, Covax will provide 44 million doses to Filipinos. Upcoming Covax deliveries from Pfizer will total over 2.3 million.

“As the largest contributor to Covax, the United States welcomes the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine here in the Philippines,” Law said.

“I am proud that this extraordinarily safe and effective vaccine, developed through US scientific ingenuity, will protect Filipinos,” he added.

The embassy welcomed the arrival on May 10 of the Pfizer vaccines manufactured jointly by US and German firms, which it described as “one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world.”

This delivery was the first tranche of Pfizer vaccines following the arrival of over 2.030 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 8, bringing total Covax deliveries to the Philippines to 2.673 million doses.

The embassy said the US “is by far the largest contributor to the Covax effort, funding one in five vaccinations in the Philippines provided by the facility.”

US Embassy Economic Counselor Chip Gamble joined Science Secretary Fortunato de la Peña, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, and National Action Plan Against Covid-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to welcome the arrival of the Pfizer vaccines.

This was the fourth shipment of vaccines made available through the Covax advance market commitment, a global initiative to support equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The US has already donated P97.2 billion ($2 billion) to Covax, to ensure the Philippines and other countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, and committed to provide an additional $2 billion.

Developed jointly by American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. and German biotechnology company BioNTech SE, the Pfizer vaccine was the first to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the World Health Organization (WHO) and is 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.