USAID develops app to hasten cash distribution to 20M lockdown-hit Filipinos

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has developed a web application to help the Philippine government expedite the distribution of cash aid to over 20 million low-income families affected by the lockdown.

The US Embassy in the Philippines said the USAID, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), launched on May 14 the “ReliefAgad” web application to speed up the distribution of financial aid to Filipinos affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

US Ambassador to Manila Sung Kim, in a statement, said his government “is committed to supporting the Philippine government’s response to the Covid-19 health crisis.”

“The ReliefAgad application will help expedite the delivery of relief assistance to SAP beneficiaries across the Philippines and support the most vulnerable during the pandemic,” said Kim.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Developers Connect Philippines (DEVCON), through the DEVCON Community of Technology Experts (DCTx), have joined hands with the DSWD and USAID on ReliefAgad.

The Social Amelioration Program (SAP) is the Philippine government’s emergency subsidy program for over 20 million Filipino families belonging to the low-income families whose jobs or livelihood was affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

The target beneficiaries include senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, single parents, repatriated overseas Filipino workers, indigenous peoples, the homeless, farmers, fisherfolk, and those working under “no work-no pay” arrangements.

ReliefAgad will enable the DSWD and local government units to expedite capturing SAP details and provide data to expedite disbursement of cash assistance through electronic payment systems.

Using their smartphones, SAP beneficiaries can now register their social amelioration cards on the ReliefAgad system through its website, www.reliefagad.ph.

“The introduction of the ReliefAgad system will improve the gathering of beneficiary data by taking advantage of mobile phone technology,” said DSWD Undersecretary Danilo Pamonag.

“We also thank our partners, USAID, DICT, and DEVCON, for helping us in this critical task of providing emergency assistance to our fellow countrymen during this crisis,” Pamonag said.

The embassy said the USAID is also supporting the rollout of ReliefAgad by providing quality assurance and technical support, as well as developing a digital user guide and instructional materials to ensure ReliefAgad’s ease of use.

USAID is also assisting the DSWD and select LGUs to adopt e-payment systems for the disbursement of relief to SAP beneficiaries, it added.

“Since 2015, USAID, through its E-PESO project, has been assisting the Philippine government in shifting the national economy from cash to electronic payments to encourage broader-based economic growth and financial inclusion,” the embassy said.