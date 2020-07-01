USANA Malaysia donates 1,000 food packs to 1,000 families to aid in COVID-19 relief

Donation event took place on June 13th in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the country slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, USANA Malaysia and the USANA Foundation have recently donated 1,000 food packs to 1,000 families in need during a charity drive on June 13th in Jalan San Peng. Each pack contained essential food items such as, rice, noodles, biscuits, canned meats, and healthy beverages. The total donation amount equals MYR 117,782. The company also made an additional monetary donation of MYR 33,000 to support the cause.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been so destructive all over the world, and all of USANA’s markets have really stepped up in a big way to help those in need,” says David Mulham, USANA’s chief sales officer. “USANA Malaysia’s generous donation will go a long way to helping families that have been so negatively affected by the virus.”

The charity drive was done in partnership between USANA Malaysia, the USANA Foundation, and the Suriana Welfare Society. Assistance was also received from several teams of USANA Associates. The teams loaded trucks with packs of food to be delivered to the needy families, all while practicing good social distancing habits. Temperatures were also taken of every participant at the event.

The Suriana Welfare Society is a registered Malaysian Non-Government Organization that is focused on child protection. Since 2011, they have been involved in protecting the rights of children that have been subject to abuse, abandonment and neglect.

“The call went out from the government to corporations in Malaysia to help those who have been impacted by COVID-19, so we got right to work finding out how we could help,” says Vivienne Lee, USANA’s regional vice president of Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. “There is a serious need for food supplies right now in Malaysia, which is why we partnered with the Suriana Welfare Society to help distribute the food packs. We are very grateful for the help provided by the Suriana Welfare Society, USANA Malaysia’s employees, and all the USANA Associates who came out to donate their time.”

“USANA Malaysia is very privileged to have staff and distributors who will rally up to any call of duty,” says Sabrina Khoo, USANA Malaysia’s business manager. “As this is such a unique and challenging time, we are so proud of the 70 selfless volunteers that joined to help the community that is less fortunate on this day.”

Media Contact: Ashley Collins

Executive Vice President of Marketing

(801) 954-7629

media(at)us.usana(dot)com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/547824/USANA_Logo.jpg?p=medium600