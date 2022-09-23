USANA Philippines Earns Three Major Awards for Corporate Excellence

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, applauds its Philippines market for being recently honored with three regional awards. Two from the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) and one from HR Asia Best Companies to Work.

“Receiving these awards for our market is such an honor,” says Aurora “Duday” Gaston, vice president of USANA’s Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand markets. “We strive to be a top employer and a company with high governance standards. This recognition proves our efforts are being rewarded. We continue to grow every day as a company and as a market here in the Philippines.”

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards showcase organizations identified by their employees as the best to work for and one of Asia’s employers of choice. The award recognizes companies with the best HR practices, high levels of employee engagement, and excellent workplace cultures.

The AREA awards honor Asian businesses that champion sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship. USANA Philippines took home awards in the following categories: Corporate Governance and Investment in People.

Corporate Governance

Winners exhibit quality and completeness to disclose and report governance practices in annual business entity reports for the public and private sectors. Recipients do not take a checklist approach, but instead demonstrate transparency and openness, integrity, stewardship and leadership recorded in the annual reporting of corporate governance.

Investment in People

This award honors companies with policies and programs in place to show respect for their people (primarily employees, but may also include vendors, clients, and business partners).

“These awards are an amazing achievement for our growing Philippines market,” says David Mulham, USANA’s chief sales officer. “USANA has an incredible culture that embodies our core values—Excellence, Integrity, Health, and Community. These values create an incredible workplace in our 24 markets around the world.”

