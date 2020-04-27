USANA steps up to help those in need around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Strong global corporate citizens step up to do their part when the world is hurting and in need. It’s why USANA, the USANA Foundation, and several of its international markets have answered the call to provide significant donations during the COVID-19 outbreak. USANA’s United States, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, China, and Korea markets have all made considerable donations during this time.

“It’s truly inspiring to work for a company that puts the needs of the people first and answers the call to help when others need it,” says David Mulham, USANA’s chief sales officer. “My job allows me to communicate with people from around the world. I hear firsthand how much suffering this pandemic has caused, and I know how much our donations, and donations from other companies, help to keep people safe, nourished, and positive. From our employees to our 600,000 global Associates, everyone is lending a hand.”

United States

Locally, the USANA Foundation and its Kids Eat program remain open to continue the mission to feed children in Utah who would typically go hungry. Each week, USANA Kids Eat provides 850 weekend bags to participating schools. A corona-relief campaign is also in place to provide larger-size pantry bags to students who are unable to utilize the schools grab-and-go lunches during the week.

Additionally, the USANA Foundation is working with its trusted partners at Convoy of Hope to provide 50,000 meals to families across the country.

Philippines

In the Philippines, the local USANA office plans to donate personal protective equipment (PPEs) and Mini CellSentials to healthcare facilities and workers across the country. A monetary donation worth P1 million pesos (~$20,000 USD) will be divided amongst three major health care facilities in the country to help them purchase around 1,600 PPE’s for medical workers on the frontlines. A total of 13 facilities will also receive more than 4,000 bottles of USANA’s multi-vitamin supplement—Mini CellSentials. The total monetary value of these donations equals P4.8 million pesos (~$100,000 USD).

Australia

USANA Australia is also doing its part to donate money to national food banks and charities. In coordination with the USANA Foundation, the USANA Australia office is donating $25,000 AUD to Foodbank Australia, the country’s largest food relief organization. The donation will provide 50,000 meals for those in need, and will assist the Foodbank’s key food staple program to ensure it’s supplied with the most necessary items. A 23 percent increase in those seeking relief from charities has already been seen, with the number likely to rise in coming weeks.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s KidsCan organization will receive a donation of $15,000 NZD from the New Zealand market and the USANA Foundation. This donation will help to support KidsCan’s target goal of donating 3,000 emergency food packs to the most vulnerable children and their families in isolated communities. The donation provides 100 family food parcels (including delivery) containing rice, pasta, pasta sauce, heat and eat meals, fruit, and other food essentials—each with the staples needed to feed a family of five for two weeks.

China

Earlier this year, BabyCare-USANA’s Chinese subsidiary-together with its local sales Associates donated an astounding $394,489.29 USD (2,795,430 CNY) to the China Foundation of Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) and China National Health Commission. $112,895.49 USD came directly from BabyCare while $281,593.80 USD came from Chinese Associates. The money went towards emergency materials such as ambulances, respirators, disinfectant and medical masks and were given to Wuhan Tongji Hospital, Huang Zhou General Hospital, and other hospitals in Wuhan to fight against the COVID-19. Lastly, the market donated 20 tablets and six smartphones to the Love Meals aid school for their remote learning.

Korea

In early March, USANA’s Korea office announced a generous donation from the USANA Foundation of $116,000 (130,000,000 KRW) worth of USANA HealthPaks™ to the Daegu Division of Social Disaster. The HealthPaks were given to medical staff and those in quarantine to help provide them with extra nutrition. They were also delivered to those in the city who are also in need of nutrition.

“The USANA Foundation was more than prepared to take action and help all our markets in putting together donation plans to help their communities during this time,” says Brian Paul, USANA Foundation president. “From big donations to small, every little bit helps, and I am so proud to see the work everyone associated with USANA is doing.”

