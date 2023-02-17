USANA’s Malaysia Market Awarded for Facial Serum

Company Receives Citta Bella magazine award for the second time

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the second year in a row, USANA Malaysia has been awarded the “Best Vitalizing Serum” by Citta Bella magazine for its Celavive Vitalizing Serum. This exclusive skincare staple is designed to restore a healthy, youthful radiance to your skin.

To find out more about USANA and its products, please visit USANA.com.

“USANA strives to have high-quality products, and winning awards like this proves it,” says Vivienne Lee, regional vice president. “Our Vitalizing Serum has been through countless hours of research and development to perfect the formula and it truly is one of a kind. Congratulations to everyone in the Malaysia market on this excellent award.”

The annual Citta Bella Beauty Awards feature hundreds of brands and up to 160 products. Key industry leaders, senior makeup and hair stylists, and the Citta Bella—one of the most popular Chinese woman’s magazines in Malaysia—editorial team select the best representatives in 65 beauty product categories. Through a rigorous and careful selection process they award winners—like USANA Celavive’s Vitalizing Serum.

“Receiving this award for the second year in a row is outstanding,” says Sabrina Khoo, USANA’s general manager of Malaysia. “This award is amazing for our market and showcases our science-based, high-quality skincare. We are so excited to share this with everyone at USANA.”

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it’s a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

