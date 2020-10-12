Use #depederrorwatch to mark erroneous learning materials online – DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) encouraged netizens on Monday to use the hashtag #depederrorwatch when posting complaints on social media sites about erroneous learning materials being used in online classes.

The hashtag will help it monitor the complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can also send their complainants to DepEd through email through [email protected]), text and messaging through Viber at 0961-6805334); Facebook messaging through the DepEd Error Watch account, and through Workchat.

“In response to numerous reports about errors found in learning materials released by the Department Education, the Office of the Undersecretary for Administration (OUA) announces the DepEd Error Watch initiative,” Undersecretary Alain Del Pascua said in a memorandum dated Monday, Oct. 12.

FEATURED STORIES

The learning materials include self-learning modules and other printed materials and videos shown on DepEd TV, DepEd Commons, and DepEd TV YouTube channel.

“The goal of this initiative is to receive and collate reports of errors found in different learning materials to forward these to the appropriate offices for validation and correction,” Pascua said.

“The Curriculum and Instruction and Administration Strands, and all other concerned offices are finalizing systems and processes to appropriately address error reports,” he added. “All are advised to use the hashtag #depederrorwatch when submitting reports.”

DepEd’s launched the campaign in response to complaints of various errors found in modules and learning materials — such as asking students to identify the= colors in a black and white module, requiring them to draw hundreds of stars, and asking them to solve erroneous mathematics formulas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most children had to resort to distance and blended learning modes to avoid transmission of the coronavirus. This, along with unstable internet speeds, has minimized personal interactions between teacher and student.

[atm]

ADVERTISEMENT



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>