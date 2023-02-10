Use SGLG incentive for high-impact projects, Abalos urges awardees

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Friday urged the awardees of the 2022 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) to use their incentive fund subsidy for “high-impact” projects.

A total of 350 local government units across the country, including the cities of Caloocan, Mandaluyong, Navotas and Quezon, were awarded the seals in November last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 350 SGLG awardees, 18 are provinces, 60 are cities and 272 are municipalities.

“Gamitin niyo ang pondong ito para mas mapagbuti pa ang paghahatid ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan at gawing maunlad ang inyong mga lugar,” Abalos said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

(Use the fund to further improve the services you provide to the people, and make your localities prosperous.)

The SGLG incentive fund, institutionalized through Republic Act 11292 or SGLG Act of 2019, is “the award, incentive, honor and recognition-based program for all LGUs to continually progress and improve their performance.”

“Maaari nilang magamit ang pondong ito para sa buong taon ngunit kinakailangan na bago at buo at walang kapareho sa ibang ahensiya ang proyektong paglalaanan nito. Lahat ng proyekto ay dapat makumpleto at ma-liquidate sa loob ng 12 buwan matapos matanggap ang Notice to Implement mula sa DILG Regional Office,” Abalos said.

(They may use the fund throughout the whole year, but it must be utilized for projects that are new, complete and are not similar to projects implemented by any other agency. All projects must be completed and liquidated within 12 months after receiving the Notice to Implement from the DILG Regional Office.)

Abalos reminded LGUs that the projects should not cover training programs, financing of micro credits and loans, administrative and traveling expenses, purchase of administrative office equipment, lot, and purchase, maintenance or repair of motor vehicles that are not used for SGLG work.

It is also prohibited to place the LGU official’s name, photo and likeness on government projects, he added.

“Huwag po nating samantalahin ang mga proyekto ng gobyerno at gamitin ito para sa pansariling kapakinabangan. Tayo ay nagsisilbi para sa taumbayan at hindi nila utang na loob na magbigay tayo ng magagandang proyekto at serbisyo dahil ito ay ating trabaho,” Abalos said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Let’s not take advantage of government projects and use them for personal gain. We serve the people. They are not indebted to us for the projects and services we provide them with, because that is our job.)

Should LGUs be unable to use the funds before year-end or fail to start the implementation of the project within nine months upon receiving the notice to implement, Abalos said incentive will be returned to the National Treasury. – Kimberly D. Albaño, INQUIRER.net intern

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>