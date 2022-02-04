User-friendly cryptocurrency exchange, BingX, announces the addition of 10SET, MC, NIF, and DEVT to the platform for spot trading amidst plans to list more high grade crypto assetsBingX-logo.jpg

SEOUL,

SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 4 February 2022 – The team

at BingX is not resting on their oars by delivering the best experience to

crypto enthusiasts across the globe with the recent announcement of the

availability of 10SET,

Merit Circle (MC), Unifty,

and Decentralised

eternal virtual traveller for spot trading. The decision is in line

with the goal of creating an all-inclusive ecosystem that will accommodate the

growing and diverse needs of crypto investors and traders.

The cryptocurrency

space continues to evolve, as more developers and solutions emerge from

different parts of the world. Crypto trading is a multi-billion-dollar industry

that has shown continuous growth, with individuals and institutions profiting

from the changes in prices of different assets. Unfortunately, many of the

available cryptocurrency exchange and similar platforms do not effectively

address the concerns of users in terms of comprehensiveness and

user-friendliness. However,BingX is

seeking to change this narrative, a claim substantiated with its constant

availability of new and upcoming coins such as Tenset ,Merit Circle ,Unity and

DEVT. This allows investors to trade earlier on its user friendly platform.

BingX has become

increasingly popular over the years, due to the wide range of features that

users of the platform enjoys. The platform currently offers several products

and resources to traders, including auto trading robot, spot trading, crypto

derivatives, and copy

trading. BingX also boasts of a growing social

trading community that allow different categories of traders,

irrespective of their experience, to interact, connect, and share knowledge.

The decision to add

10SET, MC, NIF, and DEVT to the BingX Spot Beta version was made in response to

popular demand from users. The spot trading service of the recently listed

assets has since commenced on December 30 (UTC+8), with deposit and withdrawal

available from December 31 (UTC+8). The platform has also announced that more

high grade crypto assets will be listed on BingX spot trading market to deliver

an amazing experience to users.

For more information

about BingX and the unique crypto trading experience offered, visit official

website-www.bingx.com. BingX can also be found across social media, including

Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram.

