User-friendly cryptocurrency exchange, BingX, announces the addition of 10SET, MC, NIF, and DEVT to the platform for spot trading amidst plans to list more high grade crypto assetsBingX-logo.jpg

SEOUL,
SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 4 February 2022 – The team
at BingX is not resting on their oars by delivering the best experience to
crypto enthusiasts across the globe with the recent announcement of the
availability of 10SET,
Merit Circle (MC), Unifty,
and Decentralised
eternal virtual traveller for spot trading. The decision is in line
with the goal of creating an all-inclusive ecosystem that will accommodate the
growing and diverse needs of crypto investors and traders.
The cryptocurrency
space continues to evolve, as more developers and solutions emerge from
different parts of the world. Crypto trading is a multi-billion-dollar industry
that has shown continuous growth, with individuals and institutions profiting
from the changes in prices of different assets. Unfortunately, many of the
available cryptocurrency exchange and similar platforms do not effectively
address the concerns of users in terms of comprehensiveness and
user-friendliness. However,BingX is
seeking to change this narrative, a claim substantiated with its constant
availability of new and upcoming coins such as Tenset ,Merit Circle ,Unity and
DEVT. This allows investors to trade earlier on its user friendly platform.
BingX has become
increasingly popular over the years, due to the wide range of features that
users of the platform enjoys. The platform currently offers several products
and resources to traders, including auto trading robot, spot trading, crypto
derivatives, and copy
trading. BingX also boasts of a growing social
trading community that allow different categories of traders,
irrespective of their experience, to interact, connect, and share knowledge.
The decision to add
10SET, MC, NIF, and DEVT to the BingX Spot Beta version was made in response to
popular demand from users. The spot trading service of the recently listed
assets has since commenced on December 30 (UTC+8), with deposit and withdrawal
available from December 31 (UTC+8). The platform has also announced that more
high grade crypto assets will be listed on BingX spot trading market to deliver
an amazing experience to users.
For more information
about BingX and the unique crypto trading experience offered, visit official
website-www.bingx.com. BingX can also be found across social media, including
Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram.
