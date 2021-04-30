Users in China Gain Greater Access and Functionality with The Updated ONLYOFFICE “Documents” App Available on Xiaomi Marketplace 133471-Picture_1325.jpg.jpeg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

ONLYOFFICE offers new Documents versions for Android- and iOS-based mobile devices

RIGA, LATVIA – Media OutReach – 30 April 2021 – ONLYOFFICE “Documents” is a free mobile office app for editing documents, spreadsheets and presentations, and managing them both locally and online. Users can collaborate on docs together with teammates and view, manage and edit local files. This tremendously versatile set of office tools lends itself to mobile use – as an office suite on the go – that is proving very appealing for users in China, where mobility is seen as a premium advantage in a working environment that often requires more than simply sitting at a desk with a standard PC.

A major advantage is that ONLYOFFICE Documents allows easy access to and management of files stored in the cloud. Team members are able to grant different types of access rights: read only, review or full access, providing external access to files via links. With ONLYOFFICE Documents, multiple users can edit the same doc simultaneously, and changes appear as co-authors are typing.

For users in China, language is no barrier. Recent enhancements and updates to the mobile versions of ONLYOFFICE include Chinese and Lao (Laotian) interfaces for Documents under Android 11.0.

Availability in Chinese app marketplaces

An important recent development is that these latest versions of the mobile ONLYOFFICE Documents app are now available for download in China. The new Android app version, 6.4, is now available in the Xiaomi marketplace. (No link provided; the stores is accessed through the device.) and in the Huawei App Gallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C102942717

ONLYOFFICE, is now officially trademarked in China, and ONLYOFFICE can be hosted on Alibaba Cloud for users in China.

Tariff adjustments

Additional important news is tariff adjustments for ONLYOFFICE. The developers have added both a free plan for small teams and a VIP cloud for extra-large enterprises and those who work with sensitive data.

With the new plan “Startup”, all the basic functionality of ONLYOFFICE cloud is free for small teams of up to five users. This is a financially safe and attractive way for new users to gain experience with the Documents app.

At the high end of the market, VIP cloud is the new plan for large businesses and those who operate in regulated industries or simply need additional security levels. The plan enables creating several portals for different company branches. One portal can allocate thousands of users with 250GB of storage each.

With ONLYOFFICE, users can create and edit all kinds of office documents – text documents, spreadsheets and presentations. The basic formats are DOCX, XLSX ans PPTX. All the other popular formats (DOC, XLS, PPT, ODT, ODS, ODP, DOTX) are also supported. PDF files are available for viewing. You can also save and download files as PDF, TXT, CSV, HTML.

Work locally or in the cloud

Working locally, users can edit text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, view PDFs, photos and video files. They can sort, rename, move and copy files, create folders and convert files for export.

Users can log in to clouds via WebDAV. With this feature, users can directly manage, edit text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, and view PDFs stored in the connected clouds, download and upload them, as well as work with collections and directories. Either a corporate or free personal ONLYOFFICE portal can be easily created from the app.

What’s new in version 6.4 for Android

Document manager

Favorites directory for online documents

Folder downloading

All editors

Ability to insert and edit charts

Presentation editor

Drag-n-drop gesture for moving slides

Context menu for slide preview.

Support for Android 11, enables Chinese and Lao (Laotian) language interfacing, as well as bug fixes and general performance improvements.

Version 6.4 is available at Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.onlyoffice.documents&hl=en&gl=US

What’s new in version 5.1 for iOS

In the new version of Documents for iOS, version 5.1, there is now support for sharing documents with new access rights: commenting only,and reviewing only. Version 5.1 is available at the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/onlyoffice-documents/id944896972

