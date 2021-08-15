USI Launches Dual-Core Bluetooth 5.0 Antenna-on-Package Module for Compact IoT Devices

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The ubiquity of IoT devices has proportionally increased the need for wireless and seamless connections to the internet. In line with this trend, USI has launched its WM-BZ-ST-55 dual-core Bluetooth 5.0 Antenna-on-Package (AoP) module that capitalizes on its proprietary heterogeneous integration and miniaturization technology. The WM-BZ-ST-55 AoP module is an eco-friendly product with the energy-saving feature of using low power consumption. It’s an ideal Bluetooth module for applications like remote sensors, wearable trackers, building automation controllers, computer peripherals, UAVs and other IoT devices.



WM-BZ-ST-55 Dual-Core Bluetooth 5.0 AoP Module & Selected Conformal Shielding

Measuring 7.2 x 9.3 x 0.96 mm in size, the WM-BZ-ST-55 AoP module features STMicroelectronics’ STM32L4 Arm® Cortex®-M4 MCU with the Cortex-M0 + dedicated kernel-managed RF chip. This freestanding compact module is packaged with partial metal sputtering shielding, includes STMicroelectronics’ (STM)STM32WB55 series RF SoC that supports BLE5.0, Zigbee and Thread wireless connection, incorporating BTLE and integrated with 2.4 GHz antenna.

“Traditional Bluetooth modules were often excessively large in size or paired with external antennas due to the difficulty in reducing the antenna size,” said Kevin Lan, GM of Wireless & Mobility Solutions BU, USI. “By employing USI’s Antenna-on-Package technology and selected conformal shielding process, we can integrate the Bluetooth with the antenna and reduce the size smaller than a single IC in a BGA package. Furthermore, we design the WM-BZ-ST-55 module with a built-in Cortex®-M4 microcontroller that not only offers cost savings for customers’ chip designs. It can also incorporate in a wide range of space-constrained IoT devices.”

In addition to combining features that meet stringent customer requirements with USI’s leading-edge miniaturization technology, the WM-BZ-ST-55 AoP module utilizes computer-aided simulation software from the beginning of the module design to simulate the antenna efficiency, radiation pattern and gain. Completing simulation at the initial design stage helps streamline the design process, further shortening the design cycle. USI’s WM-BZ-ST-55 Bluetooth AoP module operates at a temperature range of between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius. The company is currently applying for international certification from communication regulators, including the US (FCC), EU (CE), Canada (IC), etc.

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 27 sales, production and service locations across four continents of America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is one of the subsidiaries of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) which is a world-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test in the world. To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.