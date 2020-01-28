UST Hospital belies reports of admitting novel coronavirus patient

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Hospital (USTH) on Tuesday denied that they admitted a patient infected with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

“We would like to inform the public that there is no truth to the circulating news in social media and text messages of a novel coronavirus patient in USTH,” the hospital’s management said in a memorandum posted on the Twitter page of The Varsitarian, UST’s official student publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USTH management said it implemented a protocol for handling patients with suspected 2019-nCoV.

It also reminded the public to verify information from reliable sources such as the Department of Health (DOH).

FEATURED STORIES

The DOH earlier reiterated that there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country but they are monitoring 24 individuals who are suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus.