UST offers free mental health care for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines—The University of Santo Tomas has offered free mental health services to the frontliners battling COVID-19 during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Through the Thomasian Mental Health Responders, under the leadership of the Association of Thomasian Psychology Alumni and the UST Department of Psychology, the school will extend its help to the frontliners and those involved in the enhanced community quarantine.

Licensed psychologists, guidance counselors, medical doctors, psychology graduate students, and allied health professionals trained in psychological first aid comprise the Thomasian Mental Health Responders.

“Now on its fourth week of the ECQ in Luzon, frontliners who are committed to offer health care especially for COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation, persons under monitoring in hospitals, and those who provide the needed support to ensure the success of the implementation of the ECQ are not only feeling the physical toll of their work, but also the psychological aspect of having to overcome fear while putting their health at risk,” said UST in a statement Wednesday.

Those who want to avail of the free services may register by clicking this link or by getting in contact with the Thomasian Mental Health Responders’ Viber account at 09171521817 or through Messenger at m.me/ThomasianMHResponders.

