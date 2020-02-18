UST offers prayers for ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Tuesday extended its support to ABS-CBN Corp., saying: “We offer our prayers for the network to be able to renew its franchise, and we are one with them in their commitment to continue their service to the Filipino people and the global community.”

UST posted the message on its official Facebook page.

Official Statement of Support to ABS-CBN The University of Santo Tomas wishes to extend its support to ABS-CBN, its…

“The University of Santo Tomas wishes to extend its support to ABS-CBN, its media partner,” the post added. “ABS-CBN has won numerous awards for its entertainment, news, and public service programs at the USTv Students’ Choice Awards.”

Earlier, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed at the Supreme Court (SC) a motion for a “gag order” to halt ABS-CBN and other parties from talking about the quo warranto petition.

The quo warranto petition lodged against ABS-CBN sought to invalidate the media giant’s legislative franchise, which is expected to expire on March 30.

The House of Representatives has yet set a hearing on the 11 bills aimed at renewing the network’s franchise.

