UTS College introduces new pathway to Law degree.

More options for students who want to study Law at UTS and take advantage of the high demand for law professionals.

SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UTS College has developed two new pathway options to Bachelor of Laws at UTS. Starting from the Spring 2022 UTS intake, students studying Diploma of Business or Diploma of Communication at UTS College can choose to articulate to Bachelor of Laws at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) with credits towards their degree.

Why choose Law at UTS?

The UTS Law school is highly regarded, ranking in the world’s top 100 and 7th in Australia by the QS Rankings by Subject 2022. Graduates are sought after for their problem-solving, collaborative skills, and lateral thinking ability. In fact, 89.3 percent of UTS Law students have jobs within four months of completing their course.[i]

New Legal Futures and Technology major

This new major, an Australian first, places UTS at the intersection of law and technology. It equips graduates for careers that require a capacity to work with technology, innovation, and new laws arising as a result of unprecedented change and disruptive technologies. The next generation of lawyers, company secretaries, and compliance professionals need to be ready for AI, automation, and machine learning and their impact on traditional professions. This major will prepare graduates for a world of smart contracts, blockchain and other developments of the fourth industrial revolution.

A degree with built-in real-world experience

Grace Li, Associate Professor, UTS Faculty of Law, says UTS Law graduates benefit from hands-on practical experience throughout their studies. She says:

“Law students at UTS learn from experts. Our teaching community is made up of professionals and academic leaders who have expertise across all areas of legal practice. Hands-on opportunities like internships with in-house legal counsel, community legal centres, local and international firms and summer clerkship programs are built into the degree. The world class facilities on campus include a carefully designed Moot Court – it’s as close as possible to the actual court rooms of the Supreme, District, and Local courts.”



Dr Grace Li, Associate Professor and Associate Dean (Internationalisation), UTS

New developments in legal studies

Professor Li says the legal profession offers rich opportunities to many different kinds of students despite some common misunderstandings. She says:

“In the past 10-20 years, law study has made a big shift from formal, closed-book exams to skills-based training, developing skills of communication, critical analysis, and cross-cultural understanding. You certainly don’t have to memorise every law. Another misconception is that you have to be a talented public speaker. The profession is diverse and accommodates different personalities and skill sets, from solicitors examining contracts to barristers arguing in a courtroom. There is space for personal career development according to personality.”

More opportunity for UTS College students

Tim Laurence, UTS College Dean of Studies is enthusiastic about the new pathway. He says:

“It’s exciting to see even more options opening for graduates from UTS College. With the demand for legal professionals is expected to grow by 20 percent by the end of 2026 according to a recent National Skills Commission report, there are bright prospects for students who choose this path.”



Tim Laurence, Dean of Studies, UTS College

For course details, visit our website or apply online. Students can also visit UTS College at the UTS Open Day on 27 August 2022 to find out more.

About UTS and UTS College

The University of Technology Sydney is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked as Australia’s top young university in the 2022 THE Young University Rankings: reflecting its strength in research, teaching, employability, and internationalisation.

Students often begin their UTS experience with UTS College, the pathway to UTS, which offers UTS Foundation Studies, English Language programs, Diploma courses (Business, Communications, Design & Architecture, Engineering, IT and Science) and a Pre-Master’s Program. For course details, visit www.utscollege.edu.au.

[i] QILT Graduate Outcomes survey 2019-2021