UTS College launches reinvigorated UTS Foundation Studies program

Updated UTS Foundation Studies course offers international students more choices and an inspiring new way to learn.

SYDNEY, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following a thorough review, UTS College is delivering a refreshed UTS Foundation Studies program in 2023. UTS Foundation Studies has a strong track record opening doors to a wide range of study options and career choices. Successful students regularly articulate into most first-year undergraduate degrees at UTS or directly into a UTS College diploma. The new program builds on this success.



UTS and UTS College campus. Credit: Andy Roberts

Updated subjects

There are new subjects, with more discipline-specific electives available. This helps students to select subjects that align with their diploma and UTS degree choices. Core subjects such as English and mathematics have also been refreshed to align with diplomas and academic English programs.

A new way of learning

Throughout UTS Foundation Studies, students will now experience Learning.Connected – an interactive and personalised learning model. Learning.Connected blends live classes, with guided independent activities before, between and after tutorials using video, interactive models, forums and more to make learning fun. The interactive tutorials replace traditional lectures and focus on collaboration, communication, and critical thinking skills, preparing students for success at UTS and beyond.

Already a success with diploma students

Although UTS Foundation students will experience Learning.Connected for the first time, it’s already been a resounding success with UTS College diploma students. Brock Wilson Hetherington is now studying Bachelor of Design in Architecture at UTS after completing his Diploma of Design and Architecture at UTS College. He says, “No-one wants to sit through lectures. It’s hard to retain any information. The more hands-on approach is just better. I like the idea of an approach that shifts more responsibility onto the learner.”

A unified, student-centred experience

Sally Payne, Dean of Studies, says, “We’re excited to introduce Learning.Connected to students commencing UTS Foundation Studies. We’ve already received enthusiastic feedback from our diploma students. More than a combination of live and independent learning, Learning.Connected also includes academic support, student welfare, social networking, and leadership. It’s a unified, student-centred experience. Students can work independently with resources and activities to guide them, then come to class ready to collaborate, test their ideas, solve problems, and receive feedback.“



Sally Payne, Dean of Studies, UTS College

Pathway to Australian university study

UTS College delivers UTS Foundation Studies on behalf of UTS. The program is designed for international students looking to take the next step towards Australian university study. Students develop academic English language proficiency, along with broad knowledge and skillsets to become well-rounded, confident graduates, ready for university study.

Visit our website to learn more about UTS Foundation Studies and how to start your journey to UTS.

About UTS and UTS College

The University of Technology Sydney is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked first as Australia’s top young university in the 2021 QS Top 50 under 50: reflecting its strength in research, teaching, employability, and internationalisation.

Students often begin their UTS experience with UTS College, the pathway to UTS, which offers English language programs, UTS Foundation Studies, diplomas (undergraduate pathways in Business, Communication, Design & Architecture, Engineering, IT, Law and Science) and a Pre-Master’s Program.