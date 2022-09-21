utu and Etihad Guest Partner to Bring Extra Rewards to Etihad Guest Members

The utu and Etihad Guest partnership will allow travellers who intend on discovering the world to get more out of their travel with upsized benefits and tax rebates.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based travel-tech company utu (utu Pte Ltd) has announced that Etihad Guest, the frequent flyer program of the UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways, will now allow Etihad Guest members to shop tax-free globally with the utu Tax-Free Card.

Etihad’s Vice President Loyalty & Partnerships, Kim Hardaker said, “With nearly 8 million members globally, we’re constantly innovating and expanding our network of global partners to provide even greater rewards for being an Etihad Guest member. Today, we’re pleased to join forces with utu to allow our members to earn Miles as well benefit from utu’s tax refunds capabilities.”

Under the partnership, Etihad Guest members can now use the utu Tax-Free Card to:

Earn 6,250 miles (worth US$125 ) for every US$100 tax refunded on the utu Tax-Free Card.

) for every tax refunded on the utu Tax-Free Card. To celebrate the launch, until 30 November 2022 , Etihad Guest Members can simply download and register on the utu Tax Free App and select Etihad Guest as the default rewards programme to receive 500 Etihad Guest miles. The first VAT transactions (accumulated) of U$100 in the UAE or U$150 for refunds from the rest of world qualifies for an additional 2000 bonus Etihad Guest Miles .

Commenting on the new partnership, Asad Jumabhoy, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at utu said, “We are incredibly excited to announce our new partnership with Etihad Guest. For utu travellers, it is even more exciting as they can now select one of the most popular airline programs, Etihad Guest, as their rewards program when converting their VAT refunds to miles.”

As the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad operates to more than 70 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. The Etihad Guest loyalty programme has close to 8 million members and rewards travellers for flying as well as everyday activities through a network of global partners.

Etihad Guest and utu: Discover the World

The utu tax-free card is available to customers globally. To participate, Etihad Guest members must download the utu Tax-Free mobile app from iOS or Google Play, activate the utu Tax-Free Card, and select Etihad Guest as their reward program to receive their VAT refund in miles.

Once activated, travellers need only fill their utu Tax-Free Card number when selecting where to send the refund at participating tax refund kiosks in any of the 50 top destinations where VAT or GST are offered, including Singapore, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Thailand, and the UAE.

To explore an ever-expanding list of utu Partners and benefits and make your tax-free shopping experience better, please visit www. utu.global.

utu’s reward expansion continues in the most significant upheaval in the history of tax-free shopping. Until today, tax refunds have always been refunded in cash.

About utu

utu (pronounced “you-too”) is transforming tax-free shopping worldwide by empowering travellers with the freedom to obtain a higher VAT refund, by going beyond digitizing refunds to re-engineer the tax-free shopping value chain to the benefit of travellers. Founded in 2015 in Singapore, utu can now be used in over 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.utu.global or download the utu app at https://utu.global/get-the-app/ .

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.