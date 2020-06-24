UV express, jeepneys to be allowed on NCR roads next week—LTFRB

MANILA, Philippines — UV express units and traditional jeepneys will be allowed to travel on roads in Metro Manila starting next week, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Martin Delgra said Wednesday.

During the online hearing of the House Committee on Metro Manila Development, Caloocan City 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice asked Delgra to provide clarification as to when UV express units and traditional jeepneys will be allowed to operate again as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Next week for both UV and traditional jeepneys,” Delgra responded.

“For Monday may bubuksan na mga (there will be slots opened for) UV, and then followed by the traditional jeepney,” he added, without providing an exact date as to when traditional jeepneys will be able to ply the roads.

Currently, a two-phase resumption of public utility vehicles (PUVs) is being implemented, guided by a “hierarchy of transport” wherein priority is given to vehicles that could accommodate more people.

The first phase allows trains, bus augmentations, point-to-point buses, taxis, transport network vehicles and tricycles to resume operations while the second phase deals with modern jeepneys and UV Express vans.

“’Yung sa hierarchy, ang sinasabi natin dito na yung may mas malaking kapasidad na makakadala ng pasahero from point A to point B, yun ang sinasabi natin na may preference,” Delgra explained.

(The hierarchy we’re talking about here is regarding those with bigger capacity to ferry passengers from point A to point B. That’s the preference we’re talking about.)

Aside from the capacity of the units, Delgra also pointed out the capacity of the operator, particularly in managing the units.

“The bus and modern jeepney we’re talking about, they are better managed than the traditional jeepney or the UV Express,” Delgra said.

“Comparatively speaking, they are better managed operation-wise, from payment of salary to AFCS to deployment of units. That is also another consideration why there is that preference,” he added.

Malacañang has said that UV Express units have a better chance of resuming operations than traditional jeepneys under quarantine protocols.

