“‘Uwian na!’: Photo of Sharon Cuneta in sexy outfit goes viral”

Music icon Sharon Cuneta surprised her fans and followers as she posted a rare photo of herself baring some skin on Thursday, March 11.

The snap, which she posted on her Instagram account, shows Sharon lounging on a couch while wearing a sexy blue outfit which highlighted her slimmer figure.

“A few weeks ago—on a break while shooting a commercial,” she wrote in the caption.

As of this writing, the photo has garnered nearly 40,000 “likes,” with netizens and fellow celebrities expressing their admiration for Sharon.

“Sexy naman!!” said her fellow singer Zsa Zsa Padilla.

“Ikaw na talaga Georgia!!! Uwian na!! May nanalo na sa kaseksihan!!” added her fellow actress Rosanna Roces.

Just recently, Sharon said she is very much inspired by her slimmer figure, saying that while she still has a few pounds left to lose to get to her ideal weight, she has not been this happy about herself in years.

“I started dieting on and off (more off than on hahaha!) in January of 2016. It’s taken me a looong while to get here—and I have just a few more to go before I get to my ideal weight. But I really have NOT been THIS HAPPY in many years! You can always see the real state of my heart in my EYES,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Losing weight is hard. Being INSPIRED to do it or anything else is harder to come by. Right now, I am. Very much so! Finally. And I looove working again,” she added.

Addressing her Sharonians, Sharon said: “Lots of surprises coming up for you, my Sharonians! For now, please be happy that I am VERY happy! My heart is alive and jumping for joy! I love YOU!”

Currently, Sharon, 55, is gearing up for her upcoming movie Revirginized with Rosanna, Marco Gumabao, and Albert Martinez.

The movie is directed by Darryl Yap, who is known for the controversial themes of his movies such as Tililing and Jowable.