Vaccination of general population starts

The vaccination pace is expected to pick up as the government started vaccinating the general public on Monday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country now has an ample supply of vaccines, thus more Filipinos will be given protection against Covid-19.

“Ayon po sa ating vaccine cluster, mayroon na po tayong sapat na supply na bakuna kontra Covid-19 para magsimula ang pagbabakuna sa lahat ng (According to our vaccine cluster, we have enough vaccines to begin vaccination of all) adult population,” Vergeire said during a briefing on Monday.

Although the vaccination has been opened to all, vaccination sites will continue to provide priority lanes for senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

Vergeire said that local government units may begin their rollout and enforce measures such as pre-registration to prevent crowding in vaccination sites.