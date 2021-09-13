Vaccination pace slows PH recovery – CEOs

THE country’s Covid-19 vaccination rate is weighing on the economic recovery, CEOs polled by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines (PwC) said.

Seventy-six percent of 178 chief executive officers surveyed were of that opinion, results of the PwC MAP 2021 CEO survey showed, with another 68 percent dissatisfied with vaccine rollouts.

With Covid-19 cases surging, data compiled by Reuters show that the Philippines has administered at least 37,728,114 vaccine doses as of September 12. At two doses each, this means just 17.4 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

The economy contracted by a record 9.6 percent last year as a series of lockdowns were implemented. The government has abandoned a 6.0-7.0 percent growth target for 2021 for a much lower 4.0-5.0 percent goal, well below the 6.0 percent and above rates of recent years.

Still, the Philippines’ vaccination program can be described as running “pretty well”, PwC Deals and Corporate Finance Managing Partner Mary Jade T. Roxas told a briefing on Monday.

“If you compare [it] against developed countries then you will pity our progress but if you compare against emerging markets then I suppose we are actually doing pretty well and making strides,” she claimed.

“Relatively speaking I think the government has had a slow start, frankly, but you know, in the last couple of months, I think the number of vaccinations being done on a daily basis has increased dramatically and hopefully that will continue with the arrival of new vaccine supplies,” she added.



The survey found 70 percent of the CEOs saying that average daily sales and profits declined by at least 10 percent each time the government imposed a lockdown.

“To support their businesses, the majority of the CEOs tapped external debt, and additional capital from both their personal funds and existing investors in the past year,” PwC Philippines Chairman Emeritus Alex Cabrera said.

“Going forward, the majority of the CEOs still plan to tap external debt and/or equity to help their businesses,” he added.

“Despite the recent successful listings, only a few of the CEOs say that they’ll raise capital through the capital markets. Accessing the capital markets may be challenging for certain companies unless they have shown resilience and growth during the pandemic.”

Survey respondents, however, remained optimistic that the economy would recover, with 77 percent expecting this to occur within the next three years. A little over half, or 54 percent, expect growth to top 4.0 percent next year.

The CEOs identified healthcare, infrastructure, and education as priorities for the government.

Majority (74 percent) of the CEOs, meanwhile, were confident that their companies would experience revenue growth in the next 12 months. Ninety-one percent believed revenue would grow in the next three years.

Moving forward, CEOs said they were planning to increase investments in technology, cybersecurity, and data privacy solutions.

The survey was conducted between July to August this year. Sixty-two percent of the respondents were from large companies, 26 percent from medium, and six percent each came from small and micro enterprises.