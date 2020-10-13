Valenzuela City to restrict videoke sessions

MANILA, Philippines – Valenzuela is set to prevent the use of videoke and other devices producing distracting noises that can interfere with online class hours, the city government said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Valenzuela government said Ordinance No. 800 series of 2020 titled, “The Videoke and Other Devices of Similar Nature Regulatory Ordinance¨ aims to ban the use of stereo, karaoke, videoke, cassette, radio player, and similar devices during class hours from Monday to Friday, except during holidays, starting 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Under the law, videoke and other similar devices will also be banned from Monday to Sunday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Valenzuela Public Information Office told INQUIRER.net that they will soon release the signed ordinance. Miggy Dumlao, trainee

