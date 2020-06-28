Valenzuela courts locked down until July 9

ALL judges and court personnel in Valenzuela City will undergo a 14-day quarantine after a court employee was found to have been exposed to a person infected with the new coronavirus.

The Judicial Hall located in Barangay Malinta where Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) and Metropolitan Trial Courts (MeTCs) are housed will be closed until July 9.

The offices of the clerks of court were also closed.

Executive Judge Maria Nena Santos said all courtrooms will be disinfected in line with the Supreme Court’s health protocols.

“Court operations will continue and the concerned offices can still be reached through their hotline numbers and judiciary emails while all RTCs and MeTCs were closed during the quarantine period,” the judge said.

Santos said courts may also conduct video conference hearings and accept pleadings through electronic filing.