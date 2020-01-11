Valenzuela teacher returns cash to prosecutor

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino netizens lauded a Valenzuela City school teacher for returning P10,000 in cash that she found at the Valenzuela Town Center on Friday afternoon.

Ma. Felisa Pariñas, of the St. Therese of the Child Jesus Kidz Academy in Barangay Karuhatan, turned over the money to the nearby Valenzuela City Police Station.

The cash turned out to belong to Valenzuela Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Agapito Fajardo, who thanked the teacher and rewarded her with cash.

—Nikka G. Valenzuela

