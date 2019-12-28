“Valerie Concepcion marries non-showbiz bf Francis Sunga”
December 28, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Actress Valerie Concepcion just got married to her longtime boyfriend, Francis Sunga.
Valerie Concepcion married her non-showbiz boyfriend Francis Sunga in an intimate garden wedding on Saturday, December 28.
On Instagram, guests at the wedding shared photos and videos from the ceremony using the hashtag #FranklyInLoveWithV.
Some of the celebrities in attendance include two of her closest friends in showbiz, couple Marco Alcaraz and Lara Quigaman.
The wedding, held at The Hills at Silang in Cavite, happened more than a year since Concepcion confirmed her engagement to Sunga.
It was in August 2018 when Valerie Concepcion got engaged to her Guam-based boyfriend.