Vallis Alps Announce Debut Album ‘Cleave’ and Share New Single

More than eight years after forming, electronic duo Vallis Alps have announced they will release debut album Cleave later this year.

Set to arrive on Thursday, 24th August via The Orchard, Cleave follows two EPs from the duo – vocalist Parissa Tosif and producer David Ansari. Coinciding with the announcement, the band have shared new single ‘Higher Than This’ alongside a Tanmay Chowdhary-directed video.

Vallis Alps – ‘Higher Than This’

[embedded content]

‘Higher Than This’ is the third single Vallis Alps have shared from Cleave, following ‘Set It Off, Set It Right’ in November and ‘On the Eve of the Rush’ in December last year.

“Our album emerges from a process that was long, at times toilsome and beautifully vulnerable,” Tosif and Ansari said of Cleave in a joint statement. “These songs were a tool for us to go deeper into the challenges in our friendship, big life changes, relationships with those around us and cycles of thought we had never really explored.

“Authenticity was our guide during the writing process. We live in a world crowded by inauthenticity, and our constant pivot for writing songs was whether the themes, instrumentation, and process were honouring the spirit of what we wanted to contribute to the world,” they continued.

“The album has drawn us closer to who we are. It represents an evolution for us on a personal and sonic level, learning to deal with a new level of complexity as we learnt about detachment outsourcing, and sticking to our strengths – far from the initial years of Vallis where we tried to do everything ourselves.”

Vallis Alps will showcase material from Cleave at a pair of Australian shows next month – their first local gigs since 2017 – at the Night Cat in Naarm/Melbourne and Eora/Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory. Both shows are sold out.

