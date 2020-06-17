VALORANT Points Now Available on Codashop

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today Coda Payments (“Coda”) and Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, announced that players in six markets across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, can purchase VALORANT Points on Codashop ( www.codashop.com ), a website where millions of customers come to top up their favourite games every month.

VALORANT is a free-to-play team-based, first-person tactical shooter game with a 5v5 setup. In the main game mode, each player gets to pick Agents, characters that have exciting abilities like building walls, calling down airstrikes and more.



How to Top Up VALORANT Points

As soon as the transaction is completed, VALORANT Points will appear in the game. There’s no login required on Codashop, neither do users need to use a voucher nor PIN code.

Gamers love Codashop due to the wide range of popular local payment methods that are accepted, including

Truemoney wallet

Rabbit LINE Pay

7-11 counter service

True Money Cash Card

Online Bank Transfer

AIS dtac truemoveH my4G Cellular Network

Coda as the exclusive alternative payment channel for VALORANT’s launch in 6 countries on Jun 2, 2020, will also offer payment solutions for Riot Games’ upcoming titles, including Teamfight Tactics Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

“Our mission at Coda is to make world-class content accessible to everyone,” Philippe Limes, Coda’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “With this partnership, we are delighted to make it simple for millions of players to participate in the new competitive stage.”

“Here in Southeast Asia, we recognize that gameplay and payment preferences are extremely diverse,” said Justin Hulog, General Manager of Riot Games Southeast Asia. “Our partnership with Coda will allow gamers to access and enjoy all our upcoming, new games with comfort and ease.”

About Coda Payments

Coda Payments ( www.codapayments.com ) helps digital content providers monetize their products and services in more than twenty emerging markets. Publishers of leading games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, streaming platforms like beIN and Bigo Live, dating apps like Tinder, and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda to accept payments on/at:

their own website using Codapay, allowing their users to pay at a wide network of alternative payment channels, including using direct carrier billing with dozens of telcos; Codashop, which more than 11 million users visit every month to top up their favourite games and content services; and Coda’s e-commerce ( Lazada , Tokopedia, Bukalapak, Shopee), telco (Digi, XL), and super app (Gojek) distribution partners who leverage Coda’s xShop solution to offer their users a wide range of premium digital content.

Coda helps its clients collect payments in Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in Jakarta and Bangkok. It is backed by Apis Partners—a private equity asset manager that invests in growth-stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses in Asia and Africa—and GMO Global Payment Fund, whose strategic management company is GMO Payment Gateway, Japan’s largest online payment gateway.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. Riot has finally released its first major non-League of Legends Game: VALORANT, codenamed Project A. It was announced during its League of Legends’ 10-year anniversary stream in October 2019.

Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and multiple work-in-progress titles.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”

