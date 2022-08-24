Valtech Valuation Launches Platforms to Do Valuation Better

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Valtech Valuation, a Hong Kong-based boutique firm in valuation advisory, industry research and risk consulting, revolutionizes its business process by deploying internal and external valuation portals supporting Windows, Mac and mobile devices.

Externally, the Valtech team has launched an application for public use to provide useful reference materials and allow potential valuation clients to reach Valtech seamlessly. For example, Valtech now provides a basic version of the cost of capital calculator for one to derive discount rate. Valtech also provides a basic version of employee stock options and zero-coupon convertible bonds for basic reference. The public app is positioned to share resources with those who understand business valuation but have not received any formal valuation training. Free CPD training materials focusing on valuation are also added regularly.

Mr. Max Tsang, Director of Valtech, said, “It is just the beginning of our ecosystem of valuation and talent management system. Next, we will launch an internal application that allow us to perform quick valuation analysis for potential private equity targets and aspiring entrepreneurs looking for a solid reference for a fair price in fund raising. Building customized valuation tools for our corporate clients is also possible. We will focus on developing apps and tools that can speed up deal making process through better valuation and financial analysis.”

Internally, the new portal allows Valtech to streamline its operations and complete all major processes through the system. The system automates a lot of processes such as valuation report preparation, other documentation, proofreading and validation. The system supports both Windows and Mac devices, as well as iOS or Android users. The new system has incorporated our ISO 9001 quality management system’s elements, for which Valtech has obtained certification since 2021. HR module is also added to boost our demand in talent acquisition. Going forward, Valtech will expand the system to support the Chinese language for its expansion in the PRC and various target markets.

Try the public application today by clicking on:

https://greenco.valtech.app/app/advisory/valtech-app

Simply tap “Add the Application to Home Screen” and the installation will be done. Users can remove or uninstall it at will. No files will be saved in the device.

Valtech Valuation system’s data collection module is served across a protected 256-bit SSL (Secure Socket Layer) connection that uses a SHA256 Certificate. Also, the system is PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1 compliant.

About Valtech Valuation

Valtech Valuation Advisory Limited combines specialized expertise, technology and database to provide wide range of industry-leading valuation and related analyses (such as expected credit loss estimation, distressed debt valuation etc.). We have solid track record in valuation advisory for listed companies (including blue chip stocks), private equity, fund managers and financial institutions. We work closely with international accounting firms, corporate financial advisors, fund managers and legal advisors.

For more information on Valtech, its valuation and advisory services,

visit https://valtech-valuation.com/.

Media Contact：

Email: admin@valtech.hk

Phone: +852-23882101