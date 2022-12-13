Value Partners launches Hong Kong’s first asset management App — “Value Partners Invest”Value-Partners.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 December 2022 – Value Partners Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries, “Value Partners” or “the Group”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 806) is pleased to announce that the group has launched its first mobile application – “Value Partners Invest”, which helps users to easily build their own portfolios using Value Partners’ diversified range of funds to capitalize investment opportunities in Asia.

The new “Value Partners Invest” App enables users to build and rebalance their portfolios using any Value Partners’ public funds and trade anytime. The App can also help users to monitor portfolios’ performance, stay ahead of fast-moving markets and make better investment decisions by accessing the latest market insights and analysis.

As an asset management company rooted in Hong Kong for 29 years, Value Partners constantly innovates to bring more values to our clients and to advance the development Hong Kong asset management industry. With the launch of “Value Partners Invest”, the Group is the first asset management firm in the city to bring users a digital investment experience through a mobile App.

Ms. June Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Value Partners, said: “We are very excited to launch “Value Partners Invest” today as part of the Group’s long-term strategy to capture the opportunities from increasing digital wealth management needs in Asia. We believe that the App can help investors to better leverage Value Partners’ nearly 30-year investing experience in Asia to grow their wealth, and also help the Group to develop a broader and younger customer base. This is only our first step – we will continue to enhance the application with more functions and digital services to provide an enjoyable experience for our clients to create successful investment results.”

“Value Partners Investment” app is officially launched on Apple Store and Google Play, please visit https://www.valuepartners-group.com/vp-invest-app/en/index.html for details of plans and offers.

Hashtag: #ValuePartners

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.