ValueChampion Launches S$10,000 Virtual Treasure Hunt in Singapore

Explore #VCWorld With Friends, Discover Hidden Stories, & Hunt For Treasure To Win S$10,000 Cash & More

Play with friends, collect hints and be the first to open the treasure chests to walk away with S$10,000 cash, a two-night stay in Bangkok or Trip.com vouchers

cash, a two-night stay in or Trip.com vouchers Discover the mysterious origins of #VCWorld

Daily random drops of exciting prizes such as Grab Vouchers, GV tickets, Amazon Gift Cards, USS tickets and more

Learn about financial knowledge in this uncertain global economic situation while having fun at the same time

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This 2022, ValueChampion is bringing people in Singapore on a grand adventure across the endless metaverse.



#VCWorld Metaverse 2022: Conquer The Singapore Metaverse To Win SGD$10,000

Financial literacy is important to everyone, especially in these uncertain economic times.

People are increasingly aware of investing and growing their money, protecting themselves financially from unanticipated situations and educating themselves on financial products, especially in the face of unprecedented inflation.

While the internet is a treasure trove of information, players have to be cautious about the accuracy of the information they obtain online.

To enrich and gamify the learning process, ValueChampion is launching a metaverse finance world with HSBC, Allianz, Alliance Advisors Group (Representing AIA Financial Advisers Pte Ltd), Funding Societies, and IG.



Official brands will embed their own virtual characters and brand experiences into the Metaverse to interact with the players, guiding them along the road to financial success and safety. Players will get to learn about the six verticals of financial products in a bite-sized and fun manner in the game.

Players may also come across familiar landmarks while exploring the unfamiliar land. Find all six landmarks and hear their stories to discover the true origins behind #VCWorld.



Hunt Treasure Chests To Win S$10,000 in Cash & More

There will be three treasure chests waiting for players to find and open:

The Grand Chest containing S$10,000 cash

cash The Travel Chest containing a 2D1N Stay at Montigo Resort (Inclusive of Round-Trip Ferry Tickets)

The Voucher Chest containing S$200 Trip.com Vouchers.

To take these prizes home, players have to solve quizzes encountered within the metaverse to get hints and reputation points.

Two types of hints will be randomly given once a user has successfully answered a question: a location hint or a passcode hint.

The location hint will help players locate the treasure box faster while a passcode hint can help a player open it up.

The more hints players get, the more likely players are to successfully open the treasure chest.

The first player to locate and successfully open any of the treasure boxes will walk away with the prizes contained within.

Players can also team up with friends to pool hints together and get a valuable headstart on the rest of the competition.

Other Exciting Events Within The Metaverse

Other than treasure hunting, there will be 12 exciting days of giveaways happening within the metaverse.



Every day, the metaverse will generate a random list of players who are active within the game on that day. These lucky players might find themselves a sudden recipient of Grab Vouchers, Amazon gift cards, USS tickets and more[1].

Giveaways for the week and winners will be announced on the ValueChampion Singapore Facebook Page .

There will be a referral campaign happening in the metaverse where the player standing at the top of the referral leaderboard will walk away with S$500 in cash.

To join in the adventure, players can sign up for a free account to begin hunting for the S$10,000 treasure chest here.

About ValueChampion

ValueChampion is a personal finance website that aims to provide clarity on all of life’s financial decisions. Our experts and research have been featured in several major publications including CNN, CNBC, New York Times, Straits Times, Business Times, CNA, Lianhe Zaobao, US News & World Report, USA Today, BizJournals, MarketWatch, the Street and more.

We create guides and tools based on both quantitative and qualitative analysis to make it easy to pay off debt, choose the best financial products and services in Singapore, and tackle life goals such as buying a house and saving for retirement.

1: Giveaway prizes are for illustration purposes only and different prizes of equivalent value might be introduced