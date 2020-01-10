Van passengers in Eastern Visayas to pay add’l P2/km

TACLOBAN CITY –– Passengers of public utility vans (PUVs) in Eastern Visayas are to shell out an additional P2 per kilometer from their point of origin to their destination starting this week.

This after the regional office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-8) agreed to the petition of PUV owners to restore the P2-per km added fare that was supposed to be imposed in 2007.

LTFRB Regional Director Gualberto Gualberto said it is not right to say that there would be an increase in fare rate for PUVs plying different routes in the region.

“It is not a fare rate increase but just to restore the P2- per km rate under Resolution 2007-007, meaning it was intended for 2007. But it was not fully enforced because sometime in 2009, there was a petition from transport owners not to implement but just to decrease it to just P1.40,” he said.

But on March 14, 2019, the same transport groups sought the restoration of the P2-per km rate citing increases in the prices of gasoline and spare parts.

The LTFRB regional director said it was just right to restore the rate as it is only Eastern Visayas which did not follow it.

“We understand the grievances of the transport operators because of the series of oil price hikes and high cost of spare parts,” Gualberto said.

The additional P2-per km fare rate took effect this week, surprising some passengers.

Gualberto stressed that the new fare rate would involve only PUVs and not buses or jeepneys, adding that a fare matrix must be placed prominently inside the van showing the fare rate.

Otherwise, he said, the operators and the drivers would not be allowed to impose the P2-per km fare rate.

He also said that operators and drivers should strictly follow the mandatory discounts for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities.

