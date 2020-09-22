Vandals cut Internet line serving 11,000 Pampanga households

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO –– Internet services for more than 11,000 households in Mabalacat City have been disrupted after vandals cut a “backbone line” of broadband services provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. in the area on Tuesday morning, said Dennis Uy, Converge founder and chief executive officer.

This also led to the cancellation of online classes, according to students and parents who turned to social media to report the incident.

Per the company’s systems log, Uy said the line was cut at 1:34 a.m. on a post located in the commercial district of Barangay Dau.

“The line was clipped and hidden so it was difficult to find it. The vandal or vandals must have used a ladder to reach the upper part of the post,” Uy said, adding that the company would investigate the incident.

He said Internet services would resume between 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday.

