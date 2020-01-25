“Vanessa Hudgens says she will always be ‘grateful’ for High School Musical”

Vanessa Hudgens had a breakthrough Hollywood career after portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney’s “High School Musical.”

High School Musical has become one of the iconic films released by Disney and actress Vanessa Hudgens still gets associated with her character Gabriella Montez.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News , the Hollywood star says she often hears references about her character and she feels fine about it.

“I hear a ‘High School Musical’ reference multiple times a week! However, it is something I find joy in. It allows me to reminisce a bit and connect to my younger self. That project opened up so many doors for me and I’ll always be grateful for that,” she said.

Since her breakthrough role in 2006, she has landed various big roles from different genres like drama, comedy, and action. Her latest film Bad Boys For Life premiered in the Philippines last January 22.

“Something I really pride myself in is breaking out of my comfort zone and I’m always up for a challenge. I learn something new from each project I do and take those lessons with me to my next project,” Vanessa shared.

Vanessa plays the role of Kelly, a secret agent from Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) and for her, it was a “Dream come true.”

“We all had such a great time making the film – I couldn’t have imagined a better group to do this project with… I think as an industry we need to continue making strong roles for females, both in front of the camera and behind the camera.”