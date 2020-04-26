“Vanessa Hudgens sings ‘Breaking Free,’ sends ‘High School Musical’ fans into frenzy”

High School Musical fans could not help but be overjoyed when Vanessa Hudgens sang “Breaking Free” in a karaoke session inside her car in her latest Instagram video.

Vanessa played the role of Gabriella Montez, alongside Zac Efron who played the role Troy Bolton in HSM, and “Breaking Free” was one of their popular performances in the show.

The Instagram video has already amassed more than 6 million views as of this writing.

HSM fans were quick to comment how delighted they are to hear Vanessa sing “Breaking Free” again.

“I love this girl so much!! So many good memories coming back,” one netizen said.

“This makes me so unbelievably happy!” another netizen said.

Even HSM director Kenny Ortega was very elated to watch the actress perform the iconic tune again. “Vanessa, You exude love and good spirit in all you do! You are effervescent and light up the world with your voice and your smile!!!”

High School Musical premiered on Disney in 2006.