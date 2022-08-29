Vang Online (Buy2Sell Vietnam) and Nova FnB sign a cooperation agreement to enhance customer experience in the field of F&B in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On August 20, Vang Online and Nova FnB – a member company of Nova Service signed a cooperation agreement on improving customer experience in the field of F&B, contributing to the development of the wine industry and imported drinks in Vietnam.



Mr. Harry Morant – General Director of Buy2sell Vietnam and Ms. Vo Thi Thien Nga – Deputy General Director of Nova Service, signed the MOU.

Novaland – Vietnam’s second largest real estate group

Accordingly, Vang Online (Buy2Sell) will be providing premium imported wine and beverage products to NovaGroup’s customers at Nova FnB’s chain of restaurants – coffee and entertainment outlets. The two parties will cooperatively launch a special promotion program for customers who own real estate products at Novaland’s projects nationwide, when using imported wines & beverages and participating in wine tasting events held at the Novaland Gallery.

At the ceremony, the representative of Buy2Sell announced the decision to purchase one product of The Grand Manhattan project, in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City – a premium apartment of fusion American-Saigon-ish style developed by Novaland Group, located in the central area of Saigon. The project is highly praised by the General Director of Buy2Sell as a convergence of numerous great advantages in terms of value as well as business development opportunities for the investors. Besides, Mr. Harry Morant also highly appreciates the living and investment value of other impressive projects: Aqua City (East of Ho Chi Minh City), NovaWorld Ho Tram (Ba Ria – Vung Tau), NovaWorld Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan)… developed by Novaland Group. “The nature of my work allows me to have many chances to visit different countries. And when experiencing Aqua City (East of Ho Chi Minh City), NovaWorld Ho Tram (Ba Ria – Vung Tau) or NovaWorld Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan),… I was really surprised and impressed because there have been well-invested and planned urban areas in Vietnam, on par with the major cities around the world. With a scale of up to 1,000 hectares united with an ‘All – In – One‘ utility model operated by the comprehensive ecosystem of NovaGroup, these projects will become model modern urban areas, worthy living space, unique tourist attraction, alluring entertainment destination, as well as present various supplemented values to the residents, visitors and investors,” shared Mr. Morant.

Nova FnB – The must-try destination of culinary and entertainment

Nova FnB is the developer and operator of world-class culinary brands, including chain restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment models; presenting customers with abundant unique experiences of the culture and culinary arts of Vietnam and the world. Nova FnB itself has been continuously researching and crafting many iconic brands and products. Outstanding business models to be proudly mentioned: Saigon Casa Café, Marina Club Vung Tau, The Dome Dining & Drinks, Dynasty House, Co Ba Rooftop Coffee…Simultaneously, Nova FnB also implemented franchise business and partnership with multitude international F&B brands: JUMBO Seafood (Singapore), Crystal Jade Palace (Singapore), Gloria Jean’s Coffees (Australia), Mango Tree (Thailand), Seorae, Lotteria (Korea), Hotpot Story, Khao Lao, ThaiExpress (Redsun-ITI Corporation), …which elevated Novaland Group’s real estate projects to become the principal playground, entertainment and culinary destinations in Vietnam and the Asian region generally.

Nova Market expands supermarket chain with attractive experiences for customers

Nova Market is a retail model with many products to meet the daily needs of the community with more than 300 stores and a plan to set up 2000 stores by 2025. After expanding the market, this will be a chain. provide very convenient food for people, quality assurance with reasonable price. Therefore, this is considered a waiting model of Nova Group in the near future in the Vietnamese market.

Vang Online – The brand that provides premium imported Food and Beverage

Vang Online is owned and operated by Buy2Sell (based in Singapore). Buy2Sell is the #1 E-commerce platform in Vietnam in the field of imported goods (B2B) and is one of the Top 5 of Vietnamese e-commerce market in general.

Vang Online specializes in importing and distributing imported wine and beverage products to the high-end market segment. With a team of dedicated staff and foreign experts, Vang Online is set to provide unprecedented experiences and become an attractive living facility to Novaland’s real estate owners. This is currently one of the greatest partnerships in the imported FnB industry and particularly Wine industry in Vietnam in scale and meaning regarding customer experience enhancement.

Novaland Gallery – Where you find the best investment opportunities at Novaland

Novaland Gallery is the experience platform for real estate projects of Novaland Group and the service – utility ecosystem from member companies of NovaGroup, located at 2bis Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC. In the main hall of Novaland Gallery, Novaland’s key projects will be introduced and displayed such as Aqua City (Bien Hoa, Dong Nai), NovaWorld Ho Tram (Ba Ria – Vung Tau), NovaWorld Phan Thiet (Phan Thiet, Binh Thuan), through mini-models and virtual reality mode. From there, customers will be able to select the products that satisfy their demand in terms of location, direction, preferred utility connection, etc. in the most convenient way.

Find out more information at: Novaland Gallery 2bis Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City and Vang Online: 121 Quoc Huong, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Thu Duc City.

