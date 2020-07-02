Vanilla Ice Has Now Cancelled That Texas Concert As He “Didn’t Know The Numbers Were So Crazy”

Earlier this week, Vanilla Ice announced he’d be performing in Austin, Texas for a 4th of July party. It was set to be a throwback ’90s party he’d labelled an “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party” — nodding to the ’90s as they… didn’t have coronavirus back then.

He’s now cancelled the event. It comes after fans, music publications, and the county’s health department strongly urged the ‘Ice Ice Baby’ singer to call it off.

Vanilla Ice had been promoting the event in a series of posts. The most recent promotion was just last night when he posted, “Music makes the world go around. It makes people happy. I think we could all use some happiness with all this corona mess happening.”

“I take everything serious with the coronavirus,” he continued.

“But we can’t live in a bubble. We will 100% be practicing social distancing and everyone will have masks and be responsible, It’s an outside venue with plenty of room. It’s Fourth of July on the lake, with fireworks, Much better in the real world then cyber world.”

Anyway, this morning he posted again, revealing that the event had been cancelled.

He said, “Hey guys, gonna give you a little update about the concert in Austin. Ahh, basically, I’m not going [laughs].”

“I listen to my fans, I hear all you people out there. I didn’t know the numbers were so crazy in Austin.”

Continuing, Vanilla Ice says, “We just want to stay safe, we do take it seriously, and we want to make sure everyone stays safe. We wanted to have a good time on Fourth of July, but it turned into a big focal point on me, and it’s not about that.”

Texas has seen a spike in coronavirus cases recently, with their Governor, Greg Abbott ordering the closure of bars and nightclubs in the state.