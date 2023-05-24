Vantage Data Centers Opens New Expanded Asia Pacific Headquarters in SingaporeVDC-Ribboncutting.jpg

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 May 2023 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the official opening of a new Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore. The expansion reflects Vantage’s commitment to invest and bolster its presence in Asia Pacific to capitalize on growing market demand for hyperscale data centers that are both reliable and sustainable.

Vantage APAC Headquarters grand opening was officiated by Sureel Choksi, President and CEO of Vantage (second from left), Jeff Tench, Executive Vice President, North America and APAC of Vantage (right), Giles Proctor, COO of Vantage APAC (left) and Sharif Metwalli, CFO, Global of Vantage (second from right).

“The Asia-Pacific region is a strategic market for Vantage and an integral part of our growth story. Moving from our smaller office in Singapore to a new, expanded regional headquarters paves the way for future growth as we continue hiring team members to scale our business to meet customer requirements,” said Jeff Tench, executive vice president of North America and APAC for Vantage.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in the APAC region with the opening of our new regional headquarters, serving as the strategic hub to realize Vantage’s ambitious business goals and catalyze new growth across APAC,” said Giles Proctor, chief operating officer of Vantage’s APAC business. “Our new Singapore office is designed to be people-centric and promote collaboration, empowering our talent from diverse backgrounds to thrive and grow with the company.”

Conveniently located in the central business district, the 8,000-square-foot (740 square meters) regional headquarters will house Vantage’s APAC leadership team and various corporate functional teams. It will enable Vantage to coordinate and manage business more efficiently and provide even greater support to customers across the region. The new Singapore headquarters was strategically chosen for its business-friendly environment, access to a strong pool of technology talent and proximity to the fast-growing Southeast Asia markets.

Vantage Data Centers is rapidly expanding the local team in response to sustained customer growth. The company currently has more than 200 employees across eight cities in Asia Pacific and anticipates adding 80 new roles by the end of the year. Vantage’s APAC portfolio includes seven campuses that are either operational or under development, including the recently announced 256MW KUL2 campus to be developed in Malaysia.

For more information on the company’s campuses in the Asia-Pacific region, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/.

