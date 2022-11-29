Vantage Data Centers Opens New Regional Office in Hong KongDSC.jpeg

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 November 2022 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the official opening of a new office in Hong Kong. The office serves as the regional hub to house engineering, construction, sales and leadership functions to support Vantage’s expanding business across the APAC region.

(from left to right) Giles Proctor (COO of Vantage Data Centers APAC), Chris Yetman (COO of Vantage Data Centers), and Corinne Chong (CFO of Vantage Data Centers APAC) officiate at the Vantage Data Centers Hong Kong Office Opening Ceremony

“With the number of data center campuses and employees here, we see the Hong Kong regional office as instrumental in driving our ambitious growth plans,” said Giles Proctor, chief operating officer of Vantage’s APAC business. “The modern office will empower our high-performing team to better serve our customer base in APAC as we continue to expand our footprint to meet demand and realize our vision for growth.”

Located in the heart of Kowloon, the 5,000 square foot office can accommodate up to 50 employees. Vantage is committed to creating workplaces that promote diversity and prioritize employee safety, as well as building a culture of teamwork to increase efficiency and deliver world-class solutions.

Vantage Data Centers currently has more than 180 employees based in Asia Pacific, a workforce that has nearly doubled in size since the company entered the region in late 2021. Vantage’s APAC headquarters is in Singapore, while its global headquarters is in Denver.

