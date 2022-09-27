Vantage Data Centers Opens Second Kuala Lumpur Data Center with a Third Facility Under Construction on the Growing Campusimage-1.png

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 September 2022 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the on-schedule delivery of a second data center (KUL12) on its Cyberjaya campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In addition, the company is constructing a third facility (KUL13) on the growing campus to meet customer demand in the region.

Located on a four-acre campus in the Malaysia Digital Districts, KUL12 is a four-story data center with a variety of sustainability features, including the use of a closed-loop chilling system that requires virtually no water for cooling. The project was completed in approximately 1 million working hours without any lost-time injuries since breaking ground in May 2021. KUL12 and the flagship KUL11 facility provide a combined 10MW of IT capacity across 194,000 square feet of space.

Vantage is also constructing KUL13, a third facility on the Cyberjaya campus. KUL13 will offer an additional 5MW of capacity to hyperscale customers and local enterprises and will open its doors to customers in the first half of 2023.

“Vantage is actively investing in new developments in Malaysia to serve growing customer demand and support the country’s aspiration to become a digital economic hub,” said Brian Groen, president of Vantage’s APAC business. “We are excited to open the doors to this additional data center while continuing our expansion and investment in greater Kuala Lumpur.”

“We are thrilled to have Vantage Data Centers be part of our thriving digital economy. Their presence here is a sign of continued confidence towards Malaysia’s robust and enabling data center ecosystem, digitally skilled talent, and world-class infrastructure,” said Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“Vantage’s new data center will also strengthen Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and accelerate the nation’s ongoing digital transformation. Moving forward, MDEC is committed to supporting Vantage’s presence here, as well as the growth and development of the nation’s data center industry via the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative,” Aziz added.

Vantage Data Centers announced its entrance into the Asia-Pacific region in September 2021 through two strategic acquisitions. For more information on the company’s campuses in the Asia-Pacific region, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/.

