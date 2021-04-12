Varian Wins Best After-Sales Service Award for Radiotherapy Products in China for Fourth Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it received the Best After-Sales Service Award for Radiotherapy Products in the 2020 Chinese Medical Devices Industry Data and After-Sales Service Survey for the fourth year in a row. Varian’s Net Promoter Score improved by 7.3 percentage points from 2019 to 2020.

In the annual survey results, Varian ranked first in the following 10 categories: Net Promoter Score; Market Share; Satisfaction; Satisfaction in Grade A Hospitals; Product Quality; Services Quality; Services Attitude; Efficiency; Training; and Parts Delivery Time. These survey results demonstrate Varian’s ongoing commitment to its customers through quality products and superior and efficient services.

The 11th annual survey, organized by the China Medical Equipment magazine, collected responses from more than 2,000 hospitals across 32 provinces in the country. It is one of the most influential medical industry performance evaluations conducted in China.

The goal of the survey is to understand and evaluate customer satisfaction with the after-sales service provided by medical technology manufacturers, and to provide those companies with information that can help them standardize and improve the quality of their after-sales service programs.

“Meeting and exceeding our customers’ needs is our goal each and every day,” said Dr. Zhang Xiao, president of Varian Greater China region. “We are grateful for our customers’ recognition, reflected by the results of this survey. It encourages us to pursue excellence and empower our work to deliver technology and innovation in the fight against cancer.”

