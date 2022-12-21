Varla Expands to Australia Electric Scooter Scene, to Launch the New Subsite

Varla is about to foray into the Australian market with industry-leading electric scooters and a brand new subsite, specifically developed for Aussie customers.

SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading electric scooter company, Varla, is pleased to announce that they launch a new subsite especially for their Australian scooter enthusiasts today. The company already has branches in North America and Europe and is happy to expand into the Australian market.

“Varla comes up with a completely new subsite for our Australian motor scooter enthusiasts in Australia. Australia is fast gearing up to embrace electric scooters for both adventure and daily commute and there could not be a better time to introduce ourselves to the Australian market. Our upcoming website is developed for Australian customers- we assure them comfortable browsing and shopping experience with our cutting-edge all terrain electric scooters , ” stated the leading spokesperson from Varla. The site assures 100 percent secured payment virtually.

Per the statement of the spokesperson, the new subsite will follow a user-friendly landing page and smooth navigation across the entire website. The site will feature the mission and vision of the company as well as detailed information on each of the commuter scooters by Varla. Added to scooters, the site will feature related accessories as well so that Australian customers could enjoy a comprehensive shopping experience under one roof. Like other Varla sites, the upcoming one too will accept a wide variety of payment methods.

About Varla Scooter

A name of big repute across the international electric scooter scene, Varla is renowned for its industry-leading dual motor electric scooters . The company is driven by the mission to provide an impeccable all-terrain riding experience for electric scooter enthusiasts.

Additionally, the subsite will house the Varla blog that keeps on posting insightful and expert posts on electric scooters, their benefits, and many other significant aspects.

One of the major USPs of Varla scooters is their cutting-edge “dual motor” build. The company has merged the powerful motor with the state-of-the-art dual shock-absorbing capacity to bring forth high-performing superior escooter designs in both domestic and international markets. Varla designs all terrain electric scooters for all its markets to help riders travel in a healthy and eco-friendly way across all kinds of terrains.

For more details about the new site by Varla, please visit au.varlascooter.com

