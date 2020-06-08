Vatel Thailand’s Alumni Praise the School’s Curriculum for Successful Hospitality Management Careers

BANGKOK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The mix of academic courses, practical training, and internships offered by Vatel Thailand’s BBA in Hotel Management (international double degree program), provides a robust foundation, knowledge, ability and confidence for successful hotel and tourism careers, according to both alumni and faculty members.



“We are very proud of all our alumni and their successful careers. Importantly, they also recognize and appreciate the school’s role in their career development,” said Asst. Prof. Dr. Sompid Kattiyapikul, Dean of Silpakorn University International College and Director of Vatel Thailand.

“Vatel’s program focuses on internships, which helped us obtain meaningful experience whilst we were studying,” said Mr. Saruth Anumas, General Manager at X2 River Kwai Resort, Kanchanaburi.

Vatel Thailand, is a partnership between France’s Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School and Thailand’s Silpakorn University. Vatel’s global network of 51 schools enables students to participate in the Marco Polo exchange program. Of the more than 35,000 Vateliens, as Vatel alumni are called, working in the sector around the world, some 1,500 studied in Bangkok.

Applications for the August 2020 intake of the BBA in Hotel Management are open until 31st July with a new option to graduate in 3 years. Scholarships for the first semester are available for 25% of the tuition fee.

“I loved the combination of academic classes and practical internships of the program. That helped me to get where I am now,” said Mr. Jan Phillipp Kroeckel General Manager of Novotel Lombok Resort & Villas in Indonesia. “SUIC’s close connections and relationships with industry experts and industry leaders, were also instrumental for my career.”

“At Vatel, we never started as students, but hoteliers with a passion of making a difference,” said Mr. Kitti Sandhu, Marketing Communications Executive & Digital Marketing at Park Hyatt Bangkok. “The diverse business curriculum and extensive on-the-job training from leading industry experts provided us with a skilled approach and understanding into real-time hotel tasks and operations.

“The internship in France gave me the opportunity to see how chefs manage their kitchens and that helped me in my work,” said Ms. Natnicha Boonlerd, Chef and Co-founder of Ban Lalin Restaurant, who featured in the Thai version of MasterChef. “The experience I gained also enables me to better communicate and work with people from different countries.”

For further information please write to suicfaculty@gmail.com or admissions@vatel.co.th, call: +(66)-2639-7521

