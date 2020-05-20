VeChain and I-Dante Co-developed E-HCert, A Blockchain-based COVID-19 Records App For the Citizens of Cyprus

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the pandemic putting healthcare systems under strain worldwide, Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems are also shifting requirements for data security and sharing. As the leading public blockchain platform, VeChain furthers the collaboration with I-Dante to co-develop E-HCert App, which provides an archival solution for COVID-19 RT-PCR (real time-polymerase chain reaction) and antibodies tests (Rapid Test) records.

The success between VeChain and I-Dante previously on blockchain-enabled medical solution has led to the idea for the E-HCert App, which is now adopted by the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus. The new EHR system provides a secured method of on-chaining the COVID-19 related tests, giving the result of the health status of the individual, and allowing all concerning parties to access said health information at the discretion of the individual. With this set up, the individual can go about life as usual.

Compatible EHRs Should Compare Notes On The Pandemic

In the case of COVID-19, the testing results of citizens can be vital for public welfare and personal rights. Authorities worldwide are calling healthcare institutions to provide secure and legit access to health status information. Citizens themselves would also need trustworthy and reliable proof for their own health condition and full control over their privacy. However, current EHR systems are revealing serious deficiencies in terms of its interoperability, immutability, compliance, and the cost.

There is, therefore, an urgent need for the collection of trustworthy and standardized encrypted medical records that can be safely shared between multi parties. This is where blockchain technology comes in and becomes the de facto choice for such an implementation.

The Most Feasible Choice For EHR reform: The Public Blockchain

This public blockchain-based E-HCert App provides an archival solution for COVID-19 RT-PCR (real time-polymerase chain reaction) and antibodies tests (Rapid Test) records, which will be utilized to enhance the hospital’s COVID-19 management and response at the end of May 2020.

When a Cyprus citizen goes to the hospital and undergoes RT-PCR and antibodies tests, the testing records will be uploaded onto the VeChainThor Blockchain, and the immutably recorded results are then shown in the E-HCert Native App. As E-HCert fully complies with the GDPR , the App enables the owner to have complete control over their profiles, and use it to prove his or her health status when trying to return to work, take a flight abroad, and get authorized for other activities.

Enabling The Next Wave Of Digital Health Reform

COVID-19 has prompted an expansion of industrial power in healthcare. A recent report found that 33 of the 50 US-based hospitals examined were working with Amazon, Google, or Microsoft. The Wall Street Journal said the internet giants are also wrestling for control in health-care markets.

Compared with traditional technologies, blockchain provides better opportunities for companies to review their healthcare data systems, optimize the workflow design, while simultaneously enabling every patient to safely hold their records and share it immediately with any party in the world.

As the world’s leading public blockchain platform, VeChain intends to use its experience in the blockchain industry to empower more partners in the healthcare sector. By doing so, VeChain will play a central role in the acceleration of the digitalization of the healthcare industry.

About Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus

The Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus is a modern private health care institution, one of the largest in Cyprus, with a mission to provide to all the citizens and the visitors of the country safe and high-quality medical services 24/7. The founder of the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus, Dr. Andreas Panayiotou has set as a goal the development and the establishment of a reliable infirmary, with flexible operational mechanisms, in order to gain the trust and recognition for the quality of its services from everybody. Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus is the first private hospital that joined Cyprus’ General HealthCare System (GHS).

Website: www.medihospital.com.cy/en/

About I-DANTE LTD

Founded in December of 2019 by Etna Digital Growth (a consultancy- software house company in Italy) and CircleServus LTD (a consultancy company in Cyprus) in order to build digital healthcare solutions leveraging the power of the VeChainThor Blockchain.

Website: www.i-dante.com/

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYDr, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, AWS, PICC, ASI etc. Learn more about VeChain, please join the VeChain BootCamp.

