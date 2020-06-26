VeChain Powers DNV GL’s My Care: A Hospital-grade Infection Risk Management Solution

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening individuals and businesses worldwide, infection risk management has been a tough challenge. To help companies better handle this problem, DNV GL, one of the world’s largest assurance companies with over 15,000 professionals globally and over 110,000 customers, has designed, developed and released a blockchain-enabled infection risk management solution called My Care , which aims to assess, manage and mitigate infection risk in management processes, business dealings and operations for enterprise users.

This new initiative and product by DNV GL will be enhanced and powered by VeChain’s blockchain technology. In particular, the VeChain ToolChainTM BaaS Platform will be used to support DNV GL to launch this brand-new digital product in a rapid lead time.

First enterprise level customer to take advantage of this new solution is Viking Line, a publicly traded shipping company with an annual revenue of ~EUR 500 million. On June 17th, 2020, the company Viking Line announced to use My Care . More companies are expected to be on-board as DNV GL expands the scope of the product and enterprise adoption efforts.

VeChain Enhances DNV GL’s Digital Transformation Strategy

Since the announcement of our strategic partnership in January 2018 , the collaboration between VeChain and DNV GL has been progressively promoting the adoption of blockchain to help enterprises bolster the transparency and trust between their customers and products. VeChain has been the infrastructural technology behind the various blockchain powered initiatives offered by the DNV GL portfolio of services.

By using VeChain ToolChainTM, DNV GL took the first step in May 2019 to develop its My StoryTM , a digital assurance solution that aims to track each stage of a product’s manufacturing cycle with the use of blockchain technology. My StoryTM is just one of the many different VeChain-powered services that DNV GL offers.

My Care To Assist COVID-19 Infection Risk Management

As the world grapples with COVID-19, managing infection risk requires a new approach to disease control and prevention, and new operating procedures and assurance practices would need to be introduced. This led to the introduction of My Care to assist companies on preparedness and readiness of infection risk management.

With the combination of standard templates, customizable tools, data value visualization tools and third-party certification services, VeChain ToolChainTM has been the technical foundation for different digital solutions. DNV GL’s My Care is another one of them that will utilize the VeChainThor blockchain for all data related purposes.

A Hospital-Grade Solution To Resolve COVID-19 Pain Points In Enterprises

The My Care methodology is derived from the approach DNV GL applies to assess infection risk management in hospitals. The solution is a suite of independent assessment services designed to help businesses reassure stakeholders that they have put infection risk management at the core of their risk management strategy. It brings together aspects of DNV GL’s healthcare standards, best practices in risk management, HSE (health, safety, and environment) and quality management systems and maturity safety rating standards.

For customers and other stakeholders, scanning the QR-code embedded in the My Care trust mark will provide users access to DNV GL’s assessment statement. These assessment statements are stored on VeChainThor blockchain, providing added trust and integrity. With blockchain, businesses can be assured that their infection risk management and best practices is effectively communicated to customers.

For enterprises looking to return to business, My Care’s holistic approach affirms its capability to manage and prevent infection risks, including COVID-19, enables readiness to deal with infectious diseases today and can drive lasting changes that build long-term business resilience.

Blockchain Powered Solutions To Further Expand On A Global Scale

As a major emerging technology in various industries, blockchain is quickly bringing about further digitization in the business world, which is an opportunity for both VeChain and DNV GL to further enhance our strategic partnership and facilitate business growth.

VeChain ToolChainTM has been receiving acknowledgement from various industries as a solution for persistent problems that hold back business growth, such as sustainability management, supply chain optimization, responsible manufacturing, and real-time asset flows.

Sunny Lu, co-founder and CEO at VeChain stressed, “As we contend with the new normal due to COVID-19, the demand for trust has never been so important. Blockchain will be one of the driving forces to increase confidence in data integrity, business credibility, and mutual trust in multi-party collaboration. With VeChain ToolChainTM, we have great confidence to support DNV GL’s digital transformation strategy to develop more digital solutions like My StoryTM and My Care to expand and improve their offerings to serve their clients worldwide.”

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, Shanghai Gas, AWS, PICC, ASI etc.

